Gatemen to be posted on Marlow Bridge for latest A404 closure

Marlow Bridge will be manned by gatemen when the A404 is closed again overnight this week.

Highways England is closing the A404 between Bath Road, Maidenhead junction and the Bisham roundabout, northbound, on Tuesday night and southbound on Wednesday night, from 10pm to 5am.

Transport for Buckinghamshire (TfB) has confirmed it will put gatemen – wearing body cameras – on Marlow Bridge all night to deter overweight vehicles from using it as a diversion route.

There will be a signed diversion for HGVs, as well as increased warning signs of the three tonne limit on the approach to Marlow Bridge, as well as a camera van on the structure itself.

Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Transportation Mark Shaw said: “While this is an overnight closure only, and we aren’t anticipating too many issues, we would rather be safe than sorry.

“There are a lot of works happening in and around Marlow at the moment, and there were well publicised problems with the bridge being misused a couple of weeks ago.

“We discussed the options with Highways England, and made the decision to take the protection of the bridge on ourselves.”