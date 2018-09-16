Wooburn and Bourne End Village Show raises thousands for charity

The second ever village show run by Wooburn and Bourne End Parish Council raised an ‘awful lot’ for charity on Sunday, September 9.

The Wooburn and Bourne End Village Show took place in Wooburn Park, Wash Hill. Charities held stalls and took their funds home, with the First Wooburn Scouts taking £200. A total of £900 was raised by the flower produce and dog shows as thousands of pounds were made for charity.

It was a follow-up of last year’s inaugural showpiece, and chairman of the parish council, Cllr Katie Lamb, was pleased with how the day went.

“We had a lot of people there, it was fantastic. We had lots going on and were really blessed with the weather,” she said.

“We had Bucks Animal Rescue there. They brought down sheep, a donkey and a little pony, that went down well with the kids. We raised an awful lot of money for charity.”