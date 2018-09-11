Suffragette movement explored at heritage day

The suffrage movement was explored at a heritage day celebrating women’s rights.

More than 150 people wandered the grounds of Lords Wood house in Marlow Common for the annual Heritage Open Day on Saturday.

This year’s theme was Extraordinary Women.

Organised by the Marlow Society, the event celebrated the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote, with exhibitions about the suffrage movement and notable women of Marlow.

Women’s suffrage in the United Kingdom was a movement to fight for women’s right to vote. It finally succeeded through two laws passed in 1918 and 1928.

The house was the former home of famous suffragist Mary Florence.

Geoff Wood, Marlow Society’s heritage and licensing committee member, was pleased with how this year’s theme was received.

He said: “The people who came were very positive about their visit. We had several displays, not just about Mary Florence, but on the general (women’s) movement 100 years ago.

“The good thing about heritage days is that they are free to enter. It is put on for the benefit of visitors to discover more about our heritage and it encourages people to learn more about particular local history.”