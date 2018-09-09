SITE INDEX

    • Embroiders show their skills for regional day

    A blaze of colour took over Great Marlow School sixth-form centre on Saturday for an embroiderers’ guild regional day.

    The event at the school in Bobmore Lane was attended by Suzy Wright, otherwise known as Orange Thread, as she gave a talk about her vibrant paintings and embroideries. The day was organised by the Windsor and Maidenhead Branch of the Embroiderers’ Guild with more than 80 members from the South East Region attending.

