Police appeal after dog is shot with air rifle in Wooburn Park

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a dog was shot with an air rifle in Wooburn Park.

Between 3.30pm and 4pm on Tuesday, August 28, a woman was walking a friend’s dogs alongside the cricket pitch by the old bridge.

The dogs entered the water.

A short while later one of the dogs, a brown and white spaniel, was pulled from the water by members of the public. The dog had injuries and examination by the vet confirmed that these were result of being shot with an air pellet rifle.

The dog is now recovering well.

Investigating officer, PC Paulina Wodzynska of Investigation Hub based at High Wycombe, said: “We are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward.

“We would ask anyone who may have seen this incident or anyone who saw someone acting suspiciously in the area to come forward.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 43180264870 or you can provide information through our website.

If you wish to offer information anonymously you can do so by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.