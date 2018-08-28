In pictures: Little Marlow Village Fete

The whole community pulled together as a village fete raised £6,000 for local good causes.

Hundreds of people congregated on Little Marlow Recreation Ground for the Little Marlow Village Fete on Monday.

Organised by Little Marlow Village Amenities Committee, the traditional fete hosted a range of stalls, shows and activities, with some of the proceeds going to the Wye Valley Volunteers and other charities.

Chairman of the commitee Valerie Brownridge, said the event brought everyone together.

She said: “It went really well, we had a good crowd. It’s a feel good community thing, it really brings the village together. We had a Punch and Judy and magic show for the first time and the children were captivated. A lot of hard work goes into it, everyone was just mucking in.”

The village receives support from the community to help run the event, with charities and businesses contributing to the running and resources for the fete.

Valerie said: “Lots of people donate, and local businesses help with prizes.

“We couldn’t do it without them.”