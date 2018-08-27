Exhibition to showcase plans to protect Marlow Bridge

A county councillor has stressed that the council is being ‘proactive’ in the restoration of Marlow Bridge.

Cllr Alex Collingwood (Con, Marlow North and West) has also urged people to visit an upcoming exhibition at Court Garden House, in Pound Lane, on Tuesday, September 18, where all options available and work that has taken place will be discussed.

The current bollards in place next to the bridge are to be replaced by more robust structures to stop lorries and vans from crossing.

The bridge was closed for more than two months in 2016 after a lorry carrying more than 10 times the weight limit attempted to cross.

The new bollards will be put in overnight Monday to Friday in the October half term.

Cllr Collingwood said: “It is all about protecting the bridge, but residents can carry on their normal business in their cars.

“Our process could take a couple of years, but we have done a lot of work and understanding of the capabilities, both short and long term.

“We know there is an issue with over-sized lorries, and the current bollards just do not do the job. This is the initial process.”

Cllr Collingwood said that other options include an increase in weight limit from three tonnes to as much as four tonnes, to allow heavier cars and 4x4s to still cross the bridge.

“We would need legislation to change the weight limit but in the longer term ANPR cameras,” he said.

“Cars are getting heavier but a lot of work has been done behind the scenes. The problem is with vans and lorries. If vans drive through the new bollards they will damage their vehicle.

“We want people to come and engage and they can see the complexity of the problem. We can show them that we are being proactive.”

The exhibition runs from noon to 8pm.