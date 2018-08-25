Fundraising page set up in memory of rugby player James Comben

The friends and family of a late rugby player are raising money to help combat the disease that took his life.

Former Henley Hawks star James Comben, from Marlow, died earlier this month aged 29 from a rare form of blood cancer.

A page has now been set up to raise money for Cancer Research UK, which pioneers life-saving research.

A target of £1,000 has been set, with £395 already raised.

Friend Harriett Drury said: “All donations made to the page go directly to cancer research.

“We’d love to find a cure to the horrid disease that took our friend too soon.”

You can donate by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jamescomben