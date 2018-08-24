Slate Meadow plans advance following Wycombe District Council meeting

Controversial outline plans to build on one of the area’s green sites have been granted by Wycombe District Council with a number of matters still to be outlined.

The Slate Meadow site in Bourne End has been the centre of a greenbelt debate for some time, with Avant and Croudace Homes applying to build 150 houses, including affordable homes, back in April this year.

Detailed plans for the site, one of the five reserve sites identified by the council for development to help alleviate the shortage of housing, will now progress to the next stage after a committee meeting on Wednesday, August 22.

The details will be worked up by the developer, and will come before the planning committee rather than being dealt with by officers. These details will have to address a number of conditions that the committee imposed on the approval.

The plans will need to conform to a number of planning obligations including the need to secure affordable homes, financial contributions to education and improvements in the provision of infrastructure and public transport.

Cllr David Johncock (Con, Flackwell Heath and Little Marlow), cabinet member for planning and sustainability, said after meeting: “I was pleased to see a thorough review of the outline brief for Slate Meadow.

“The resulting outline application which we discussed spells out clearly the planning obligations which the full, detailed application will need to involve to meet the scrutiny of the planning committee when the full application is put forward to us.”

One of the main concerns discussed at the meeting relates to the potential influx of traffic, and Cllr Julia Langley (Con, The Wooburns) said at the meeting that more building in the area would be a ‘mistake’.

“Traffic capacity in the area is at its limit and regularly backs up at peak times. Bourne End and Wooburn have already taken their fair share of development.”

Sue Wagner of Wooburn and Bourne End Parish Council said: “The parish is not against development but feel due process is not being followed. If this is approved it could be a signal to others to submit developments on other sites.”