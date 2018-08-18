Decisive First World War battle remembered at Marlow exhibition

A crucial First World War battle was remembered on the Causeway on Sunday.

Organised by the Marlow Remembers WW1 Association, the event commemorated those who lost their lives in the 1918 Battle of Amiens.

The exhibition showed the results of the research undertaken by association members on the impact of the war on the people of Marlow and the lives of the soldiers who did not return from the front.

The Battle of Amiens, which took place from August 8-11, 1918, was the opening phase of the Allied offensive which led to the end of the war.

The exhibition was opened by the Mayor of Marlow, Cllr Chris Funnell, who drew attention to the bravery of all the nations who rallied together. The Mayor said: “After a hundred days, Germany surrendered.

“In remembering Amiens we should also remember the death of countless other nationalities that were dragged into ‘the war to end wars’.”

Over 250 Marlow men lost their lives in the battle a century ago, and Martin Blunkell, chairman of the Marlow Society, was pleased with how the ceremony unfolded. Martin said: “We achieved two objectives.

“One was to remind people of the significance of the battle, and secondly, to explain the research we had done on the impact of the war on Marlow.

“Marlow made a significant contribution to the war. It introduced the creation of communal kitchens, which was a national first. This was important as food was about four times as expensive.

“It was a huge turning point of the war. The British rallied, held their ground

and the Germans had no more reserves.”

To find out more about the Marlow Remembers WW1

Association, visit marlowww1.org.uk/