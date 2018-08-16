Tributes paid to talented rugby player who lost battle with cancer aged 29

A talented rugby player who ‘touched many people’s hearts’ has passed away at the age of 29 after a battle with cancer.

‘Lovable’ James Comben, from Marlow, died on Sunday, August 5, after a fight with a rare form of blood cancer.

He was diagnosed in February 2017 and married his wife Elle just a few weeks before he died.

James started his playing career at Marlow, helping them to win the Bucks Cup for five successive years, before making his name with Desborough College.

He went on to make 167 appearances for Henley Hawks in the National League South, where he helped the Oxfordshire side gain two promotions.

His father Nigel said: “I took him down to Marlow Rugby Club and he didn’t miss a game or training session after.

“He got his mother to leave Yorkshire at 4.30am to get him to training once.

“This was probably one of the most successful sides at Marlow. But that was James, he was just so influential.

“When he saw a gap or an opportunity, he would take it.”

The fly-half was a part of the academy at professional side Wasps while also competing in trials for England.

His father added: “Off the pitch, he was very kind to people, never got into aggravation, never upset anyone. He was just a respectful, regular guy who was passionate about rugby.

“He was an enjoyable guy to be with and very loyal to his friends.

“He touched many people’s hearts.”

Playing in the No.10 role, James, who lived in The Croft, Marlow, was described as ‘very skilful’ by Henley rugby director Nigel Dudding.

Nigel said: “He was the sort of player who had a keen eye for an opening. He was able to tease opposition at times, had a very accurate pass and read the game well.

“He loved his rugby but was very quietly spoken; he wasn’t a showman. He just got on with it. His teammates thought the world of him.”

A statement on the club’s website said: “It is with deep sadness that the club has to announce that former Hawk, James Comben, passed away on Sunday following his battle with cancer.

“All of our thoughts from everyone at the club are with his family and friends, in particular his wife Elle, his parents Nigel and Liz and sisters, Susie and Christa.”

Desborough’s rugby Twitter account added: “Our thoughts go out to his friends and family at this difficult time.”