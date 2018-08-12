Guests learn traditional lace crafts in Bourne End

12:00PM, Sunday 12 August 2018
A craft event which paid homage to the history of the area was enjoyed by about 30 guests on Saturday.
They gathered at the Bourne End Community Centre in Wakeman Road to spend the day making designs out of lace – a traditional practice known to many in Flackwell Heath and Little Marlow generations ago.
It was organised by Myra Hurley, the honorary secretary of the Bourne End Community Association.
“It requires concentration but it is not that difficult,” she said.
“It was a lovely day,” she added.
“People enjoyed themselves.”
