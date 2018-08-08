History board unveiled at Marlow's Portland Gardens development

A board revealing the history behind a new housing development in Marlow has been unveiled.

The Marlow Society worked with award-winning developer Crest Nicholson to introduce the information stand at Portland Gardens.

The project forms part of a wider community initiative to maintain the heritage in the town and leave a legacy for future generations to enjoy.

A ceremony took place to mark its unveiling on Tuesday, July 31 with Marlow Society president Sir Keith Stuart and Mayor of Marlow Cllr Chris Funnell among the guests.

Sir Keith said: “This is a place that has been used and occupied by the people of Marlow for centuries.

“It’s an intriguing thought that standing where we are today, two or three centuries ago there would have been workshops and small holdings going on in support of the town centre.”

Kathleen Coster, who lived at Portland Gardens between 1947 and 1959 and was married to well-known Marlow tobacconist Alan Coster, also attended the ceremony.

Sir Keith added: “We’re able with this history board to be able to inform, educate and entertain the people of Marlow who I hope will be very pleased.”

Christine Tiernan, sales and marketing director at Crest Nicholson South, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for our residents at Portland Gardens and visitors to explore the rich heritage of the town and we are excited to see how the history trail progresses over the next few years.”

