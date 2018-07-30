Tea party celebrates Marlow anti-loneliness group's 50th anniversary

A tea party held to celebrate half-a-century of taking care of lonely people was held on Saturday.

Volunteers and guests of the Cameo Club were joined by Chris Funnell, the town mayor of Marlow, for their celebrations at Liston Hall.

Cameo’s members help take care of older people without friends or family in the area and provides them with entertainment, meals and company.

Its mission statement is evident in its name, an acronym for ‘come and meet everyone’.

The chairman, Carole Holme, said the afternoon was ‘absolutely wonderful’.

Cameo was founded in September 1968 and continues to fulfil its bid to

help people at risk of loneliness.

It provides monthly lunches at Liston Hall, in Liston Road.

Hostesses greet users at the door and arrange transport if needed.

Carole said: “The important thing is we have got an awful lot of lonely people in Marlow whose families don’t live nearby and they don’t get out.”

About 85 people visited, including 36 of the club’s volunteers and a range of users of the club’s service.

Family members of one of the club’s founders were also present, as was Suzanne Brown of Marlow Age Concern, which supplies the minibus that transports disabled users of the Cameo Club’s services.

“They appreciate what we do for them,” Pound Lane resident Carole said.

“We have had so many thank-you cards.”

She added she was ‘really, really proud’ of being part of the club.

Guests enjoyed sandwiches, scones and a 50th anniversary cake provided by Burgers of Marlow.

The Flower Studio in Marlow donated some horticultural decorations for the event, too.

To get involved with volunteering at the Cameo Club or take part in its activities, call Carole on 01628 473577.

Cameo Club is part of the Marlow Community Association, which aims to bring groups and individuals together.