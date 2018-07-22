Landmark Marlow Obelisk set for restoration work in August

Marlow Obelisk is set to receive restoration work next month.

The restoration of the High Street landmark will take three weeks and will commence on Wednesday, 22 August.

Temporary traffic lights will be installed on the road by Transport for Buckinghamshire (TFB) for the duration of the restoration work.

The work will take place on weekday nights between 8pm-5am, the time when the roads are the quietest, and the temporary traffic lights will only be in operation during that time.

Work will not be done during the bank holiday weekend and will resume on Tuesday, 28

August. The obelisk was erected in 1822 as a waypoint marker for travelling coaches, but over time it has begun to deteriorate, with whole sections of the stone lettering breaking away.

In support of the work, Bucks County Council deputy leader and cabinet member for transportation Mark Shaw said: “Transport for Buckinghamshire remains dedicated to completing the restoration of the obelisk in the shortest time possible and with the least disruption to the local area.

“Overnight work in the summer months is our best option.”

TFB decided to postpone the work on the Obelisk last year due to practical concerns, with worries over the congestion it would cause in nearby roads.

The possibility of removing the Obelisk from the site for the restoration was considered, but it was decided that overnight working on the structure would be the best option.

Drainage work will also be carried out around the base of the monument, which will help to preserve it.

A spokeswoman from Marlow Town Council added that it is also in support of the restoration.