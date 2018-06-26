In pictures: Vintage vehicles displayed at Hedsor Classic Car Show

Petrol heads got a glimpse of classic vehicles at a show in Bourne End.

The Hedsor Classic Car Show, at Hedsor Social Club, took place on Sunday (Jun24) with people bringing along an array of vintage motors.

Cars on display included a 1961 Vauxhall Cresta PA and a Ford Popular.

The show also featured classic American Hot Rod models and a 1950 Chevrolet Series Pickup.

George Gatrell, founder of the event, said: “The thing is it’s free to bring your car along and £1 for passengers so families can have a great day out.

“I love seeing people going around all day and looking at the cars.”

This year’s event marked the 8th anniversary of the Hedsor Classic Car Show.

He added: “I brought down a 51 Ford with a Mustang engine and my son brought a 32 Hot Rod Ford so it’s a bit of a family affair.”