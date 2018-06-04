Beerfest returns to Marlow FC for third year

Marlow FC hosted a beer festival for the third year running over the weekend.

Organised and run by a dedicated group of volunteers, Marlow Beerfest rans from Friday evening to Sunday afternoon and saw about 600 people head to the club to enjoy more than 30 beers and ciders.

Visitors were given a guide to all the drinks on offer and a branded Marlow FC pint glass in exchange for the £5 entry fee and paid £1.80 for each half they drank.

Entertainment included a steel band, which performed on Saturday.

Tony Dormer introduced the beer festival as a more lucrative alternative to quizzes and bingo nights when he joined the club four years ago as finance director.

Speaking on Saturday, he said: “The first was a bit of trial and error, last year was good and this year even better hopefully.

“The third event is always the make or break, if this one goes well we’ll continue.”

The beers and ciders on offer were sourced from across the UK from breweries as far afield as Ayr in Scotland but Marlow’s Rebellion Brewery had its place with the beer Saint.

Ian Benfell, 52, is commercial director at the club and another organiser. He said: “As someone who’s been to a lot of beer festivals over the years I was keen to organise one in Marlow.”