Marlow brownie group teams up with foodbank for summer challenge

A brownie group has teamed up with its local foodbank to encourage children to collect donations over the summer.

The 2nd Marlow Bottom group is working with the One Can Trust for its Summer Holiday Countdown Calendar.

You can take part in the appeal as a family, a school group, any scout unit, faith group or even a business.

The idea is to put a gift in a box each day between the beginning of July and the start of the summer break and mark it off on the calendar before dropping it off at the foodbank.

Rebecca Lewis, brownie leader, said: “Summer is a really tough time for many individuals and families if they have, for any reason, been struggling to put food on their tables.

“During summer holidays when children aren’t having meals at school, times can get even tougher.”

Brownie Zoe Lewis, eight, added: “It’s a really good feeling to know you are helping somebody and you are giving people something they need and don't already have.”

Visit onecantrust.org.uk to help.