In pictures: Pub in the Park returns to Marlow

A festival for foodies proved a big hit as about 25,000 people gathered for Tom Kerridge’s Pub in the Park.

Razorlight, KT Tunstall and Will Young were some of the headliners providing the soundtrack at Higginson Park as the festival returned for a second time.

Some of the best food in the country was also on offer as top Michelin-starred pubs including Tom Kerridge’s The Coach and Hand and Flowers had their own pop-up venues.

Speaking after the festival Kerridge said: “Wow, what an incredible weekend.

“We had a blast serving everyone their ‘pub grub' menus, and the drinks were flowing.

“To top it all off the weather did us a favour and it was gloriously sunny all weekend.“

Running from Thursday, May 17 to Sunday, May 20, foodies in Marlow had the chance to sample a whole range of different foods and flavours, with top quality music throughout the whole weekend.

There were 12 different pop-up pubs at the event, selling everything from traditional pub grub to Indian cuisine and even French dishes.

There was a whole range of activities for the crowd to enjoy too, including fine wine masterclasses, and some of the nation’s greatest chefs were also present, with the likes of James Martin and Paul Ainsworth lighting up the stage.

Now a popular event across the country, Pub in the Park is now set to tour throughout the UK, stopping off in Bath next.