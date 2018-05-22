New Marlow Town Council mayor elected

The new mayor of Marlow Town Council has spoken of his desire to increase education and awareness of mental health issues.

Councillor Chris Funnell was voted in as mayor at the annual meeting on Tuesday, May 15 at Court Garden House, and Cllr Tim Avery was appointed deputy mayor.

More than 60 residents witnessed the changeover and outgoing mayor, Jocelyn Towns, presented an overview of the progress made towards Vision for Marlow, the town’s 10-year strategy.

There were cheers and applause for Cllr Towns after she led the successful campaign against paid-for parking in the centre of Marlow. She thanked residents, the town’s chamber of commerce and The Marlow Society for their support.

The newly appointed mayor presented her with flowers and a gift from the council.

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Funnell said: “I think the campaign proved that when we work together we can be very strong.”

He also praised Cllr Towns, describing her work over the past year as ‘terrific’.

He added: “It is an absolute honour to be voted in as town mayor and I will serve Marlow to the best of my ability, and with enthusiasm, compassion and devotion.

“I am proud and honoured and take the trust you have shown in me very seriously.”

The born and bred Marlovian added: “Around children’s mental health I’d like to formulate a strategy that looks at more education for adults and children and see what we can do to support these areas.”

Cllr Funnell said his key motivation was to see the town continue to be a success for all the young people in the area in the same way it was for his two children who grew up there.