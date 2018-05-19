Lawyer recognised after winning landmark Supreme Court case

A legal eagle has been named The Times Lawyer of the Week after winning a landmark Supreme Court case that could trigger a change in employment contracts.

Jane Anderson, from Bishop’s Walk, is a senior associate in the Birmingham office at Irwin Mitchell.

She acted for Sandi Haywood, who had worked at the NHS for more than 30 years as an associate director of business development for Newcastle and North Tyneside Primary Care Trusts.

The trust wrote to her in April 2011 informing her that she was being made redudant when she was on holiday, and she did now see it until she returned a week later.

Ms Haywood said the notice period should be 12 weeks from when the letter was read, not when it was sent, and the court ruled in her favour last month.

Mrs Anderson said she was ‘proud’ to have worked on the case and that it was a ‘fantastic’ result.

She added: “This has been a long and extremely stressful case for Sandi and I am delighted that the Supreme Court has ruled in her favour.

“This is a significant case particularly as it provides a definitive answer to the question of when does the notice period start if an employee is dismissed on written notice posted to them as opposed to communicated to them in person.”