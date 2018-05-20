Teenage DJ known as 'The Lurb Machine' making waves

A 14-year-old DJ is taking Bucks by storm with bookings nine months in advance.

Luke Brinkworth, aka ‘DJ LRB’ or ‘The Lurb Machine’, began hosting parties at home complete with a light show at just nine-years-old.

He said he has always been interested in music since he attended a ‘Cheeky Monkeys’ toddler group where he would learn all about the electronic music equipment.

Luke, of Newfield Gardens, would even stay behind and help pack up to learn more about all the different wires and plugs.

He added: “I just like the atmosphere and having a good time, and making people happy with music. Hopefully I can go on to get bigger and better.”

Now Luke is giving the adult DJs a run for his money with numerous private parties, discos and weddings under his belt. He also has his own Youtube channel called ‘The LRB’ with more than 800 subscribers. Email shazza75@uwclub.net to book Luke.