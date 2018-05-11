Bucks County Council in U-turn over controversial paid parking plan for Marlow

Unpopular plans to introduce pay and display parking in Marlow town centre have been scrapped by Bucks County Council (BCC).

Transport for Buckinghamshire (TfB) announced yesterday that it had collated and reviewed all of the responses from the consultation about proposed parking measures for Marlow town centre, which included the possible implementation of pay and display to control limited waiting parking.

It noted that the majority of residents including businesses, the town council and the county councillor, Alex Collingwood (Con, Marlow), had ‘made their opposition to paid parking very clear’.

A ‘Say NO’ campaign led by Marlow Town Mayor Jocelyn Towns saw more than 7,500 people sign a petition against the plans and more than 2,000 people respond during the consultation process.

Cllr Towns said: “We’re more than delighted at the outcome.

“I want to thank the Marlow Society and the Chamber of Commerce, and everyone who voted and made their case against the proposals.

“It’s good to see that the will of the people was respected.

“This decision will help Marlow continue to thrive.”

Councillor Mark Shaw (Con, Chesham), deputy leader and cabinet member for transportation, said: "The strength of feeling against paid parking on-street in Marlow came through loud and clear, so we will not be taking forward these proposals at the current time.

“We never wanted to impose anything that would be detrimental to the town, and will continue to look for options to better manage parking in this busy and thriving town centre."

The county council will shortly be consulting formally on limited parking restrictions around Marlow, designed to improve road safety and congestion at junctions, as part of the wider consultation on parking.