Thief steals Rainbow group's uniforms

A Girl Guide group has been left out of pocket after £175 worth of uniforms and badges and hundreds of project manuals were stolen.

The Bourne End Rainbows for five to seven-year-olds, based at Cores End United

Reformed Church, have had to start their new programme without the items while they are reordered.

Volunteer Karen Savage had left the parcel on the doorstep of another volunteer, Lillian Newman, in Highfield Road, Bourne End, on Thursday, April 19.

Karen, who had previously been a Brown Owl for more than 20 years but now takes on a more casual role, said: “Of course that was stupid but they are not really worth anything.

“Whoever stole it must have been disappointed.”

It wasn’t until Sunday, April 22 that either volunteer noticed the parcel was missing.

Karen said: “It’s frustrating and useless to anyone else really. And we don’t have the funds to replace it.

“Why not just give it back?”

Karen said the neighbour opposite has since come forward with CCTV which has been passed to the police.

“I left the parcel there at around 9am, and this person was seen just after 10am,” added Karen.

“He limped away apparently.”

The Rainbows meet at Cores End United Reformed Church on Thursdays at 4.30-5.30pm.

A spokeswoman for Thames valley Police said: “Officers are continuing to investigate the offence. As part of their enquiries they will review any available CCTV.”

Anyone with information that will help in the inquiry is asked to call police on 101.