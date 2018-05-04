Craft Coop in Marlow set to shut its doors

A popular independent craft store in Institute Road is due to close in the next few weeks.

Craft Coop has been a part of town since April 2015, moving from its original location in Spittal Street about a year ago.

Co-director Deborah Jones said the shop would be closing ‘pretty quick’ but couldn’t give an exact date as the owners were completing their legal documents.

She said it had been increasingly difficult to pay the rent and the move last year to Institute Road meant the shop missed out on passing traffic.

“It’s not just rent or even if we had more customers,” she said.

“In the Maidenhead shop we have business rates relief that really helps.”