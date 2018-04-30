In pictures: Danesfield Dash 2018

Hundreds of runners enjoyed the sights of the Chiltern countryside at the sixth annual Danesfield Dash on Saturday, organised by Danesfield School.

The annual event saw about 200 adult runners taking part in the 10k run, starting and finishing at the primary school in Henley Road.

About 100 children took part in a 1k run and stood by to hand out medals to the adult runners as they finished.

Once headteacher Sarah Morgan finished the course, she took part in a prize giving ceremony for both adults and children.

This year’s race, which raises money for the school’s PTA, was organised by Chris Wharton, a parent of the school, and run on the day by another parent, Melanie Stone.

Melanie told The Advertiser: “It went really well. We were really grateful for the people who came and even though it wasn’t the warmest of days, it seems like everyone enjoyed it.

“There’s really quite a nice community feel. The school’s in the woods so obviously it’s such a nice setting.”

In addition to sponsorship money, the school also raised cash by selling cake and hot drinks to spectators.

Collection figures are yet to be finalised, but Melanie expects between £6,000 and £7,000 was raised.