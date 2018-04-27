New £2million clubhouse for Marlow Sports Club given green light

A new £2million clubhouse will be built in Marlow after a planning application was approved last week.

Marlow Sports Club, which is used by about 2,700 people, will now get a state-of-the-art building.

The two-storey ‘eco-friendly’ clubhouse will help preserve Marlow’s green spaces with a wildlife habitat on the roof and will create a sporting and social spot for the community.

The new building will also have four changing rooms, a community cafe and an extra 28 parking spaces.

Marlow Sports Club chairman Martin Gray said: "It was very good news and we are very pleased, its been a long time and very complicated.

“I am very grateful to everyone that’s supported us, I have a good board and a lot of people helped enormously.

“This is a major community asset and we continue to grow.”

Wycombe councillors followed the recommendation of the planning officers and approved the application.

Cllr Richard Scott (Con, Marlow South East) said he was part of the town council planning committee that first looked over the application in 2016 and that the current building was not ‘fit for purpose anymore’.

He added: “To have a modern clubhouse with the latest facilities and disabled access will be very welcome.

“I think it will be good for the town in terms of promoting health and well being.

“It’s very exciting.”