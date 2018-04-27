Man who killed Marlow Bottom pensioner sent to Broadmoor Hospital under Mental Health Act

A man who killed an 81-year-old woman from Marlow Bottom before setting her body alight in a ‘random attack’ has been sent to Broadmoor Hospital indefinitely under the Mental Health Act.

On the morning of July 6, 2016, police officers were called to the home of pensioner Albertina Choules.

They were confronted upon arrival by 24-year-old Tautvydas Narbutas, of Chiltern Avenue, High Wycombe, who assaulted an officer before attempting to flee the scene.

Officers detained Narbutas and then found a burning woman’s body, later identified as Mrs Choules.

A post mortem revealed the cause of death was from multiple injuries.

Narbutas was arrested at the scene and was charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm (GBH) on July 12, 2016.

At his hearing in August 2017, he pleaded guilty to alternative charges of manslaughter by way of diminished responsibility and affray, which were accepted by the prosecution.

He was sentenced at the same court today (Friday) to an order under the Mental Health Act which will see him detained in Broadmoor Hospital for an indefinite period.

Thames Valley Police senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Shearwood said: “This was an unprovoked, random attack on an innocent woman, who was killed in her own home.

“Mrs Choules was retired and was a popular figure in the local community.

“She lived alone at her home in Marlow and enjoyed a peaceful life, which was tragically ended on the 6th July, 2016 as a result of Narbutas’ attack.

“Understandably, this has been an extremely traumatic ordeal for Mrs Choules’ family, and I would like to thank them for their bravery and support throughout this process.

“Nothing will ever bring Albertina back to her family, however I hope the verdict goes some way towards helping them move forward from what must be an unimaginably painful time in their lives.”