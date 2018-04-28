Wooburn Park Lawn Tennis Club named 'community venue of the year'

Wooburn’s lawn tennis club has been named a ‘community venue of the year’ by the Lawn Tennis Association.

The Wooburn Park Lawn Tennis Club was the regional winner of a British Tennis Award for the Eastern Region, made up of 10 counties.

The club came out ahead of several hundred others, judged against criteria such as the growth in people playing tennis over the past year, the strength of leadership or leadership team, and its presence in the community.

Wooburn Park Lawn Tennis Club has seen a significant increase in membership over the past three years since the rebuilding of the clubhouse and the installation of a new fourth court in 2015, to more than 300 including more than 100 juniors.

Club treasurer Keith Tomkins said: “We have been doing quite well since the new clubhouse and I think this award is recognition of the work that has been going on.

“People that come to play all comment on the location of the club and the quality of the courts.”

Details of the club activities, including coaching, and applications for membership can be found at www.wpltc.org.uk