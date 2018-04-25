War veteran makes commemorative flight to mark RAF 100th anniversary

A 97-year-old Second World War veteran took part in a commemorative flight to mark the Royal Air Force’s 100th anniversary.

Tom Rosser, a resident at Cliveden Manor Care Home in Marlow, was a squadron leader who flew Spitfire and Hurricane squadrons in England and Bengal in 1941 and 1942.

On Friday, April 13, Tom was one of two veterans invited to fly between RAF Northalt and RAF Biggin Hill.

Tom was stationed in Palestine at the time of being a squadron leader and flew about 60 flights over Burma, which was 500 miles into enemy sites and positions.

Part of his responsibility was to train thirty new men every six weeks.

Tom said: “I enjoyed the experience very much and was honoured to be asked to attend the event.

“It was a different style of flying and a surprise to go in so much comfort.

“It was a privilege to pass on the baton to the new generation of the RAF.”