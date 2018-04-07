Cub leader preparing for European scouting adventure

A European scouting event in the Netherlands will feature a 19-year-old scout leader from Marlow.

Matthew House, scout leader at Marlow Bridge Cubs, will be one of 300 people from the UK taking part in the 3,000-strong scouts and guides gathering, Roverway 2018, which runs for nine days in July and August.

The group will spend 48 hours in Amsterdam before taking part in a number of challenges and adventuring activities.

Matthew will be a scout leader at Roverway, and he will be co-ordinating groups of scouts and guides.

The UK participants will split into small multinational teams to undertake a journey around the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Luxembourg.

During this journey, participants will have to camp in a unique location, like on a roof, a raft, a beach or in a 17th century setting.

They will also have to undertake community work and ride a classic Dutch tandem bike as part of their adventure.

Matthew said: “The part I am looking forward to the most is called ‘The Path’, where we spend five days in a cultural village.

“We get to learn about the culture of the area and it is really good for meeting people.

“I did something similar in Switzerland and I still keep in touch with some of the people I met there.”

Matthew, an accounting student at the University of Nottingham, who has been with the Scouting Movement since the age of six, said: “I really like being a scout leader. It feels like I’m giving back what I once took.

“Now I am a leader helping young people to overcome their fears and teaching them new skills and seeing them progress.

“A lot of them will become leaders themselves, so it all comes full circle.”