Mutilated cats found in Marlow believed to be work of nationwide cat killer

Two cats found mutilated near an infant school and nursery in Marlow are believed to be the work of a nationwide cat killer.

Both cats were found on Sandygate Road, one on Wednesday, March 14 and another on Friday, March 23.

After being examined by a vet it was confirmed their deaths bore similar hallmarks to hundreds of other deaths believed to be the work of the so-called ‘Croydon Cat Killer’.

The deaths are now being linked to the deaths of hundreds of foxes, cats, and other domesticated animals, like rabbits, who have been found mutilated in similar ways across the country.

Tony Jenkins, co-founder of South Norwood Animal Rescue and Liberty (SNARL), has been involved in the investigation since October 2015 and worked with the victims’ families in the latest attacks.

He said: “We can’t be certain it’s just one person but the cases are all very consistent.

“We have to keep an open mind.”

A £10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

A spokeswoman for the RSPCA confirmed that it is working to establish if the deaths are connected.

“It’s extremely upsetting that the body of a cat was found in such a distressing state,” she said.

“The Metropolitan Police is leading on the investigation into a number of cat deaths over the past two years.

“The RSPCA continues to work closely with officers as well as other organisations such as ArroGen Veterinary Forensics and SNARL.

“We have now been made aware of about 300 incidents across Croydon, Greater London and further afield.

“We will continue to work with leading experts to review the evidence and urge anyone with any information to contact police on 101 or our appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

“We would like to reassure cat owners that deliberate attacks on pets are, thankfully, extremely rare.”