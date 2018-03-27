International award for multiple sclerosis awareness campaigner

A dedicated campaigner committed to raising awareness about multiple sclerosis (MS) has won an international award.

Trishna Bharadia, from Marlow, won the patient advocate award at the eyeforpharma Barcelona 2018 event earlier this month.

The eyeforpharma conference provides a space for health experts and patient advocacy groups to share ideas and best practice in the health industry.

Trishna was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis aged 28 in 2008, and has since made it her mission to provide a platform for people with MS, becoming a leading voice on living with the chronic condition.

Trishna speaks at events and in the media, writes, advises on health projects and research studies and educates healthcare professionals about living with MS and other chronic illnesses.

In 2015, she took part in the BBC’s People’s Strictly for Comic Relief and also spoke on behalf of the MS Society at 10 Downing Street alongside Samantha Cameron — moments she describes as two of her biggest achievements to date.

She said they showed people living with chronic illnesses how a positive life is possible with chronic illness.

Trishna added: “It is amazing to have been given a platform.

“I see the award as a chance to share my work and to further my progress on this journey.

“It’s knowing I can make a difference makes me feel proud.

“I want to see change happen because I know how hard it is.

“When you are living with any serious chronic illness, you are having to deal with that on a day-to-day basis, that should be made as easy as possible.

“Helping to change the status quo is what drives me.”