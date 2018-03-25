Marlow-based BBC TV star speaks of need to cut down on waste

A ‘sewing artisan’ on a daytime TV show has urged people to think more about the amount of waste they produce.

Neil Wragg began sewing and making bags from all kinds of different items and materials from his shed in Mile Elm about three years ago.

He has since gone on to join the BBC’s Money For Nothing show, which helps people rediscover the value in their rubbish by recycling and upcycling old products and garments into something new.

“My whole point is upcycling,” said Neil.

“About two years ago I was watching the show and thought I can do that, and may be I can do it slightly better.”

The 47-year-old said he contacted show producers and described how he had been trying to make things out of an old sofa. They got in touch, and asked him to come on board.

On the show, presenters visit household waste sites and stop things from being thrown away, and Neil is urging people to think more about recycling.

He said he thought younger generations were already more aware of the need to recycle and reduce waste.

“I get that the economy requires us to buy stuff, but it’s the sheer amount of stuff that’s wasted that’s the problem,” he said.

“It’s not just about recycling for the sake of it either, it’s about turning it into better quality stuff.”

Neil said he thought people should think more about buying things of better quality to reduce waste and look more at the packaging on things.

“It might cost a bit more to care more but we should be looking at everything we do,” he added.

Money for Nothing is on Mondays at 3.45pm on BBC One.