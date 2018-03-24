Little Marlow pupils avoid 'shark-infested custard' in team building challenge

Avoiding shark infested custard was just one of a number of leadership and team-building challenges set for infant school pupils last week.

Opposquads is the brainchild of former soldier Alastair Hill.

He said that one of the benefits of his military training was that he learned to work as part of a team, a skill he feels a lot of people lack.

He said: “There’s nothing like getting in a squad and going on a mission.”

On Friday, Alastair visited Little Marlow Infant School and put the pupils through their paces in a number of exercises that meant pupils had to take on different roles and work together in order to complete their goals.

“It went really well, there was a real sense of excitement, the exercises are designed to grab their interest,” added Alastair.

For more information visit www.opposquads.com.