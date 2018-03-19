In pictures: Berkshire and Bucks schools and scout groups plant hundreds of trees near Hambleden

Scout groups and school children planted hundreds of trees at a campsite on Saturday.

Led by Marlow district scout leader Neil Wragg, more than 100 children planted more than 500 trees at Pheasants Hill Campsite near Hambleden.

The trees were supplied for free by The Woodland Trust.

Schools and scout groups from across Slough, Burnham, Maidenhead and Marlow took part.

Neil said it was about the children leaving a legacy and that it would be interesting to see what the trees look like in the next five years.

“I just wanted to create a better site,” Neil said.

“The children learn how to identity the different trees and leave a bit of themselves at the site really.

“It teaches them about nature and the environment and hopefully makes them want to return and see how many survive.

“It was big challenge with the weather being so cold.

“But that’s what being a scout is all about.”