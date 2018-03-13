Strictly star passes through Maidenhead and Marlow for Sport Relief challenge

TV and radio personality Zoe Ball pedalled her way through Maidenhead and Marlow last week as part of her BT Sport Relief Challenge.

Zoe’s Hardest Road Home saw the star cycle from Blackpool to Brighton in just five days.

The challenge was to raise awareness about mental health after her late boyfriend Billy Yates committed suicide last May.

Dozens on people lined the streets in Marlow on Thursday (Mar 8) to cheer her on and show their support.

Zoe then battled through wind and lashing rain along the Brighton seafront on Friday (Mar 9) to conclude her 35 hours on the bike with a heartfelt squeeze from her children and mum at the finish line.

Speaking to the crowd of family, friends and supporters who had waited in the rain for her arrival, Zoe said: “I’m so overwhelmed, thank you for staying in this weather, it’s biblical.

“I’m so happy to be here, I can’t really believe it.

“It’s all quite surreal.

“We did it.

“We did it.”