Children's TV favourite braves snow for World Book Day appearance

One half of children’s TV favourites, Dick and Dom, braved ‘the Beast from the East’ last week to read to children as part of World Book Day.

On Thursday, March 1, Dom helped transport guests at The Ivy Marlow Garden into the world of author Spike Milligan with a reading from his book, A Children’s Treasury of Milligan.

The event, which included afternoon tea, was organised in partnership with the National Literacy Trust to celebrate World Book Day and to encourage children to read, while raising awareness of low literacy levels in the UK.

National Literacy Trust research has found that the day provides a quarter of eight to 11-year-olds in the UK with their very first chance to buy a book of their own, and that one in eight disadvantaged children in the UK don’t own a single book.

Dom said: “The magical atmosphere and vibrancy of The Ivy Marlow Garden perfectly complemented the book choice, making it the perfect setting to relay the stories and poems to both children and adults.”

All ticket sales were donated to the National Literacy Trust.