Dumped mattress costs Wooburn Green fly-tipper thousands

01:00PM, Monday 05 March 2018
A man from Wooburn Green has been fined more than £2,300 after he was filmed dumping a mattress in a remote country lane.
Kevin John White, 49, of Clapton Approach, Wooburn Green, attended High Wycombe Magistrates Court on Wednesday, February 7, where he pleaded guilty to an offence of fly-tipping.
The court heard that on the afternoon of Tuesday, October 17, White was photographed by a hidden camera installed by investigators from the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire dumping a double mattress in a lay-by on Allerds Road in Burnham.
When he was later interviewed by investigators and presented with the photographic evidence , he made a full admission.
The magistrates fined White £1,394 and he was also ordered to pay £777 towards the Council’s costs and a victim surcharge of £139, making a total to pay of £2,310.
South Bucks District Council cabinet member for environment Luisa Sullivan said: "Once again, one of our hidden cameras catches someone who presumes that a remote country location will mean that they can safely dump their rubbish for others to deal with.
“This is a reminder that the chances of getting away with this kind of behaviour have become quite slim."
To report fly tipping taking place, or illegally dumped waste visit www.buckscc.gov.uk/fly
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Snow is expected to hit Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead tomorrow.
School closures have been announced across Slough and the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead (RBWM), following overnight snow.