Dumped mattress costs Wooburn Green fly-tipper thousands

A man from Wooburn Green has been fined more than £2,300 after he was filmed dumping a mattress in a remote country lane.

Kevin John White, 49, of Clapton Approach, Wooburn Green, attended High Wycombe Magistrates Court on Wednesday, February 7, where he pleaded guilty to an offence of fly-tipping.

The court heard that on the afternoon of Tuesday, October 17, White was photographed by a hidden camera installed by investigators from the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire dumping a double mattress in a lay-by on Allerds Road in Burnham.

When he was later interviewed by investigators and presented with the photographic evidence , he made a full admission.

The magistrates fined White £1,394 and he was also ordered to pay £777 towards the Council’s costs and a victim surcharge of £139, making a total to pay of £2,310.

South Bucks District Council cabinet member for environment Luisa Sullivan said: "Once again, one of our hidden cameras catches someone who presumes that a remote country location will mean that they can safely dump their rubbish for others to deal with.

“This is a reminder that the chances of getting away with this kind of behaviour have become quite slim."

To report fly tipping taking place, or illegally dumped waste visit www.buckscc.gov.uk/fly