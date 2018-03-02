Mansion thought to have inspired Toad Hall of the Wind in the Willows goes on sale

A mansion thought to have inspired author Kenneth Grahame to write the Wind in the Willows has gone on sale.

Toad Hall, in Riversdale, Bourne End, has gone on the market for almost £3.5 million.

The riverfront property, which includes its own private mooring space, is believed to have given Grahame, who grew up across the river in Cookham, the idea for the famous house of the same name in his classic book.

However, it was only after the Wind in the Willows was published in 1908 that the six-bedroom manor was christened with the moniker in honour of the story and its hero Mr Toad.

Grahame’s former home in Cookham Dean and where he wrote his tales of Ratty, Mole, Badger and Toad is now Herries Preparatory School, in Dean Lane.