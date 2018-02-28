COMPETITION: Win tickets to Pub in the Park

The Advertiser has teamed up with Pub in the Park, Marlow to offer readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to the opening night on Thursday, May 17 worth £80.

The tickets cover entry to the festival only. Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge who launched Pub in the Park last year will be joined, among others, by Frenchman Claude Bosi and Atul Kochhar, the first Indian chef to receive a Michelin star. Both chefs now hold two Michelin stars.

This year’s event will take place on May 17-20 in Higginson Park, in Pound Lane, and will open with performances by Jamie Cullum and The Milk on the Thursday.

There will be a number of gastro pop-ups and bars where revelers can search for their favourite tipple or gourmet snack. For more details visit www.pubintheparkuk.com/marlow

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the following question: Which celebrity chef launched Pub in the Park, Marlow last year?

