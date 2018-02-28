Bourne End plumbers to feature in BBC's DIY SOS

A team of plumbers from Bourne End have helped renovate the home of a police liaison officer left wheel chair bound after being caught up in a terrorist attack

The Red Van Plumbers in Wessex Road responded to an appeal by the BBC’s DIY SOS team and joined over 100 other trade professionals to help adapt Kris Aves’ home.

The award winning BBC show presented by Nick Knowles take on ambitious builds to improve the homes of families in need across the UK.

On Wednesday, March 22 last year Kris, 35, attended a London Police Commendation Ceremony and was awarded for his exceptional work as a Police Liaison Officer in the Metropolitan Police.

He was returning from the ceremony when he was suddenly mowed down by the terrorist in a speeding car during the Westminister Bridge attack.

It left him with two broken legs, numerous head injuries, a lacerated elbow, a damaged left shoulder, sternum, and tragically a damaged spinal cord which has left him wheel chair bound.

Kris was still undergoing at rehabilitation at Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Aylsesbury in October when the Red van team consisting of a project manager, technical consultants and three plumbing and heating operatives turned up at his home in East Barnet to help make the home Kris shares, with his wife Marissa and two children, more accessible and suitable for his recovery, in just nine days.

Sales and marketing manager Phil Grice said the team worked tirelessly on the show, chipping in with other trades were needed, and until after 10 at night on some occasions.

On the day of the reveal he said there were hundred of people out in the street, everyone on the show plus Kris friends, family and neighbours.

“It was really good.

“There was a real sense of achievement and and quite emotional as well to see the reaction of his family and friends”, added Phil

Gary Evans, managing director for Heppelthwaite, said: “This is a fantastic example of how the local community can come together to do something very special.

“We are delighted to have been a huge part of the project and hope that we’ve provided some comfort to Kris and his family.”

A spokesman for the BBC DIY SOS team added: “Isn’t it amazing what a difference can be made when you get a gang of determined people together with the backing of brilliant and generous suppliers.

“It truly was an amazing feat, thank you again.”

The show will be aired on Wednesday, March 7 at 8pm on BBC1.