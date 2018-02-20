Ticket machine snatched from attendant in parking dispute

A parking attendant was injured and had his ticket machine stolen after being confronted by a vehicle owner in Bourne End yesterday (Monday).

The incident took place at 1.15pm in the Parade.

The victim, a 38-year-old man, was issuing a parking ticket to a vehicle parked outside the row of shops in the road.

He was approached by the owner of the vehicle, who disputed the ticket and tried to grab the ticket machine from him.

The victim refused to let go of the machine, but the man continued to pull the machine from his hands, causing injury to the victim.

The man then ran off towards Tesco Express with the machine, a handheld device with a shoulder strap.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

The offender is described as a white man, in his late twenties, about 6ft tall with a skinny build.

He was wearing a navy blue jacket with a blue hooded jumper and light grey tracksuit bottoms.

Investigating officer PC Leigh Andrews, based at High Wycombe police station, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has any information relating to it.

“If anyone sees the machine we would ask them to hand this into police.

“If you have any details which you think could help our investigation, please get in touch by calling the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”