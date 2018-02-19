Police release CCTV image of man wanted in connection with robbery spree

A CCTV image of a man wanted in connection with a spree of robberies over the weekend in Marlow, Wendover and Earley have been released by Thames Valley Police (TVP).

At about 5.45am yesterday (Sunday) a man armed with a handgun entered the One Stop shop in Marlow Bottom Road and demanded money.

He was unable to access any cash and left without hurting anyone.

Later that morning at 6.40am, a man entered the Co-Op in Wokingham Road, Earley, again armed with a small handgun, and made off with some cash.

At 11.30pm on Saturday, a machete wielding robber entered the Tesco Express in Tring Road, Wendover, demanding money from the safe before making off with some money.

No one was injured during any of the incidents.

Newbury police station’s Detective Inspector Jonathan Groenen said: “I would like to speak to the person shown in the CCTV image as he may have important information about the robberies.

“Please get in touch if you are this man or recognise him or his clothing.

“Detectives are continuing to investigate these incidents which we are currently treating as linked.

“Thankfully no one was injured in any of the robberies however they caused distress to the victims.

“As a result of the incidents people in the affected local communities may see an increased police presence whilst we continue to investigate.

“If anyone has a dash cam and was driving past any of these locations around the time of these incidents please check the footage and come forward.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quote reference 1688 of February 17, 2018.