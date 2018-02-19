Roof and first floor of home destroyed by blaze

A fire which broke out on Sunday evening destroyed the roof and first floor of a home in Paget Close.

A crew from Marlow Fire Station was called to the scene at about 7.10pm along with two fire engines from Maidenhead, two from High Wycome and one from Beaconsfield.

Firefighters used jets, hose reels, breathing apparatus, a turntable ladder and thermal imagine cameras to put out the blaze.

The Wycombe Fire Station crews were on the scene investigating until about 5am on Monday morning.

No one was injured.