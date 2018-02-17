12-year-old girl from Marlow fasts for African widow and her family

A 12-year-old girl who fasted to raise money for a pygmy widow and her three children in Burundi has smashed her fundraising target.

Amelie Wild, from Forty Green Drive, began her 24-hour fast on Monday to raise money for Soaves, 43, who has been raising her three children on her own without anywhere to live since her husband died five years ago.

Amelie’s uncle has done missionary work in Burundi before and Amelie and her family hope to build a mud house when they travel to the east African country in the Easter holidays.

The original target was to raise £365, the cost of one mud house, but Amelie has already raised more than £1,300.

Speaking during her fast, Amelie said: “It’s really hard, I’m so hungry. But the family we’re building the house for go through this every day.”

She said she wanted to help after she learned how Soaves supports her children on less than a dollar a day.

“I’m really just excited to see the scenery and the nice weather, but also the different conditions people live in,” added Amelie.

Her mother Tracy, 47, said she was very proud of her daughter and spoke of how this sort of work runs in the family, describing the work of her brother and previous generations who had worked as missionaries.

She added: “She’s very kind-hearted and always thinks of others.

“With the extra money we’re hoping to pay for homes for other widows and just see what else needs doing when we’re out there really.

“It’s the first time we’ve done something like this as a family.”

To donate visit https://www. justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ tracy-wild