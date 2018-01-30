Teenager pleads not guilty to murder of Marlow mum Joanne Rand

A 19-year-old has denied murdering a Marlow mum.

Xeneral Webster appeared at Reading Court yesterday (Monday) to enter a plea of not guilty to the charge following the death of Joanne Rand, of Byron Close, in June.

Ms Rand died at Stoke Mandeville Hospital on June 14, more than a week after suffering serious burns when she was splashed by a corrosive substance in Frogmoor, High Wycombe, on June 3.

Webster, of no fixed address, also denied further counts of attempted GBH with intent, robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is due to reappear before the same court on tomorrow (Friday) (February 2).