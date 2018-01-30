'Community hub' hospital pilot scheme extended in Marlow

Health bosses have extended a pilot scheme for a Marlow health centre.

Marlow Community Hospital, in Victoria Road, has been part of a trial for a new community hub service.

The scheme, by Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, has seen services including chemotherapy, x-rays, blood testing and orthopaedic appointments provided at the site.

The decision means the pilot will now run until March, with findings expected to be discussed by Buckinghamshire County Council’s Health and Adult Social Care Select Committee in April.

Patrick Land, a trustee of the Marlow Hospital League of Friends, said: “We’re feeling cautiously positive about [the pilot], however it’s still very much in its evolutionary phases.

“There can always be a perception that change is going to be negative, but then the reality is that there’s huge challenges within the NHS and potentially the community hubs could be the way forward and a lot of feedback the trust has had has been positive.”

Cllr Suzanne Brown, a former Mayor of Marlow who sits on both Wycombe District Council and Marlow Town Council and is manager at Age Concern Marlow, in Glade Road, was also optimistic, but wants to see more engagement from the trust which runs the hospital.

She said: “I’m glad they’ve extended it [the consultation] because I don’t think six months is enough.

“But it’s also not very clear what they’re doing.

“When we went to the initial meeting they said it was for people to be assessed here in Marlow instead if going to Wycombe, but we’re not getting much feedback on what is actually happening.”

More information will be available at a public engagement session at the hospital on Thursday from 2-4.30pm.