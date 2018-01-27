Council changes date of parking consultation after Valentine's Day backlash

Romance is back in the driving seat after parking bosses agreed to move the date of a public consultation.

Buckinghamshire County Council (BCC) had planned to hold a drop-in session on Valentine’s Day to consider plans to introduce on-street parking charges for Marlow town centre.

But, following a meeting between representatives from BCC, Wycombe District Council and Marlow Town Council on Wednesday, January 17, the date has been changed to Thursday, February 15.

The Mayor of Marlow, Cllr Jocelyn Towns, said: “This was an historic day that we have fought for and we’re delighted that we now have a forum to move forward.

“It’s been a long time coming, but now we have started the ball rolling, we will work closely with both councils to find a way forward for Marlow. The other councils listened to our issues, and I have great faith in this team.”

The consultation is due to run Friday, February 9-Saturday, March 10.