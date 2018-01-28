Graduate cycling from Bourne End to Australia

A 23-year-old has left the comforts of his Bourne End home to cycle to the far side of the world.

Pedr Charlesworth embarked on his journey to Sydney on Saturday, and is aiming to travel 70 miles a day.

Depending on whether he can maintain that target, and the route he picks, it could take him more than half a year to accomplish.

“It is a bit of a crazy idea,” he admitted on Friday, the day before he left.

Pedr, who has built his own bike for the trek, wanted to ‘see as many places’ as possible and ‘meet the people that aren’t the tourists’, he added.

The plan is to travel through Europe to Istanbul, equipped with his tent and stove, before heading into the Caucasus, then travelling through Central Asian countries Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

Pedr’s route will take him into China and Pakistan before making his way across the Himalayas, then down through Thailand and Malaysia.

He will then cross over Indonesia before travelling from west to east Australia and arriving in Sydney.

He could adapt the route as he pleases, however.

“I am definitely apprehensive about certain things, but I think you get (to hear) particularly one thing that actually may not be true for a country,” he said.

He compared Western impressions of some nations he will travel through to a time he was told by an American that they are sometimes scared of visiting London because of things they hear on the news.

“I am excited to just experience the cultures,” he said.

Pedr’s taste for distance cycling developed after travelling on bike in Europe during the summers between his university studies.

The Bristol University graduate, who has a masters in chemistry, has cycled from Sweden back to Bourne End, having bought a one-way ticket to Gothenburg, and from Helsinki to Berlin.

Visit pedrcharlesworth.com to keep up to date with his journey.